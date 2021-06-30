Patriotic match made in heaven

It's patriotic and it's community with a little love thrown in for good measure – that's what the Fourth of July 4th celebration looks to be in Pauls Valley.
With a celebration in Paoli coming first, the one in Pauls Valley will again start out with a free outdoor concert followed the next day with a gathering that combines two events into one.
On July 4th the Love PV Festival raising money for kids' school supplies in Pauls Valley and Whitebead joins forces with the traditional festivities of the summertime holiday that ends with it some big colorful fireworks in the skies over Wacker Park.
“We want to create an environment where the community can come together and enjoy the evening with friends and neighbors,” said Love PV President Callie Henry.
“We hope the additions to the festival will provide fun and entertainment the whole family can enjoy.
“Families can come to the park, have dinner and spend time shopping local vendors and taking part in several activities before dark.”
It was a match made in heaven as the Love PV non-profit group steps in for the now defunct PV Kiwanis Club, which had for many years been the driving force behind the local Independence Day celebration.
“We struggled the last couple of years to stay active as a club in Pauls Valley,” Katie Johnson said about the local Kiwanis group.
“Membership had been going down and then COVID did us in. At that point our main concern was the Key Club, which are made up of students at the high school, and the Fourth of July.”
Wanting to ensure the local holiday festivities continued the club reached out for a new leader.
“We knew it was such a big part of the community, so we reached out to the Love PV folks,” she said about Callie and Brandon Henry of The House Church.
“That was our concern. We were concerned about who could keep the Fourth of July event going. I appreciate that they were able to take this. It's right up their alley.”
When Sunday, July 4th does arrive all the activities get started at 4 p.m. as multiple food booth vendors open up, along with food trucks.
At the same start time Oz Productions has been added to deejay and emcee the event live from inside the PV High School football stadium.
Starting around 6 p.m. it's live entertainment provided by Deviney Smith Band.
Inflatables will be available for children with the purchase of an all-access bracelet. Several local organizations and churches will have game booths, a dunk tank, watermelon seed spitting contest and other activities throughout the evening.
At dusk, the Love PV Glow Party will take place inside the stadium.
Glow items will be distributed, and light-up toys will be available for purchase. Patrons are encouraged to bring and wear their own glow-in-the-dark accessories for the party.
Oz Productions will provide entertainment that includes games and activities.
The annual fireworks display will begin at approximately 9:45 p.m. followed by more live music.
Coming long before the upcoming event was a fun art contest as 10-year-old Araya Peacock was selected the winner.
Her artwork is being featured on a Love PV T-shirt being sold at the July 4th celebration.
