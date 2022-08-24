A sentence has been handed down for a former manager of a Lindsay restaurant accused of failing to make numerous store deposits at the bank.
It came for Tammie Harder, 54, who has faced a single felony count of embezzlement since last year.
Harder was accused of fraudulently failing to make 21 bank deposits for the McDonald's store in Lindsay from Feb. 22 through March 1, 2021.
In all, the claim was Harder embezzled a total of $29,467.34 as the deposits were never made at the restaurant's bank.
According to a court affidavit, video evidence shows Harder's deposits were not done properly, while all the deposits from an assistant manager of the store were all accounted for and submitted properly to the bank.
“Harder offered to repay McDonald's for the missing deposits,” an official stated in the filed document.
After a plea of no contest last week that appears to be exactly what's going to happen as Harder was given a seven-year deferred sentence and ordered to pay restitution, specifically the exact same amount of money not deposited properly. She was also given unsupervised probation.
Harder also admitted to changing time card information for employees, records show.
•••
A Garvin County man has received his sentence on a formal accusation earlier this year of failing to properly care for a head of cattle.
For Dale Scott Jones, 34, of Foster it's a felony count of cruelty to animals.
Jones was accused of failing to provide adequate food, water and veterinarian care resulting in the death of 23 head of cattle with another 30 on the brink of starvation.
The case goes back to December 2021 when Jones was alleged to have been told to care for the cattle not already dead on property south of Elmore City.
At that time a county sheriff’s deputy reported 23 dead cows were found in pastures and two ponds.
Another 30 cows were found alive but in poor condition as the pastures had been “grazed down,” while no other food or water sources were made available.
The surviving cows were seized on March 17 after a veterinarian determined the care instructions were not being followed.
During a hearing last week Jones pleaded no contest and was given a five-year deferred sentence with one of them to be supervised by the state Department of Corrections.
