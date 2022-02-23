A sentence that’s more like a pay back has already been handed to a Pauls Valley man accused of committing thefts from mailboxes and vehicles as a way to get personal information from unsuspecting victims.
Joseph Lee Barker, 29, was only charged just a few short weeks ago of stealing books of checks and credit cards as a way make fraudulent purchases.
Now Barker isn’t being sentenced to time in jail but instead ordered to pay back two of the purchases totaling over $5,100.
The restitution payments of $2,500 and $2,656.84 were ordered after Barker pleaded no contest to the charges with one coming in late January and the other in October 2021.
Officials with the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office say Barker became a suspect after they started an investigation into mailbox thefts last fall.
What they found is some victims didn’t even know they were victims as checks and other personal information from the stolen mail.
In a case from last October mail had been stolen from a mailbox in the Paoli area. The mailbox owner reported a credit card must have been in the mail taken as it was used to make a series of fraudulent purchases at a variety of business in Pauls Valley over a two-day period.
A surveillance video from one of the businesses showed a woman used the stolen card to purchase items before handing it back to Barker.
Barker, who at the time had recently been released from prison from past larceny and firearm possession charges, was then called into a probation and parole office in Pauls Valley.
There he admitted to using the credit card several times and that he knew he didn’t have permission to use it to make purchases.
He was also accused of cashing a counterfeit check at another local business and stealing checks from mailboxes in the Wynnewood and Pauls Valley areas.
Along with a schedule of restitution payments, Barker’s new plea also included a five-year suspended sentence.
