Pay back time is continuing for a former librarian in Stratford who once embezzled five figures worth of property and cash from the public library she once oversaw.
A court hearing last week shows restitution is continuing for Benita Kay Weaver, 57.
At that hearing in a Pauls Valley courtroom Weaver submitted a $1,000 payment and is set to keep doing that for a while as the money coming back is being held in a trust.
State prosecutors have agreed the case against Weaver will be dismissed when a total of $11,000 in restitution is paid by Weaver.
Although the case is on track for a smooth conclusion there is still a hearing date set for January.
Weaver was working at Chandler-Watts Library in Stratford from 2017 through June 25, 2020. During that time she was authorized to make purchases for the library through two funds – one governed by the Oklahoma Department of Libraries and another for a grant awarded in 2016.
Weaver's replacement at the library, hired in August 2020, noticed some “odd” purchases when gathering financial records for the facility, along with the fact Weaver had made some in-store purchases on her last day on the job and even 18 days later in mid-July 2020.
A month later an inventory of the Stratford library was conducted to check for recently purchased laptop computers.
A look into the library's financials going back to 2017 determined property and books purchased by Weaver were missing from the library.
That included books, computerd and miscellaneous electronic equipment seen on Weaver's social media pages.
Purchases wound up totaling more about $15,800, while an examination of the Stratford school's scholastic book fair also determined more than $1,200 was missing.
Early in 2021 agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation searched Weaver's residence, where they reported finding about $3,700 worth of property and another $1,800 worth of books purchased for the library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.