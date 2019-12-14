PBS a good fit for school official

A spot on the board of a broadcasting effort focused on educational programming seemed like a good fit for Pauls Valley’s top school administrator.
It was last August when PV Superintendent Mike Martin says he was appointed by Gov. Kevin Stitt to the board of directors for OETA.
That stands for Oklahoma Educational Television Authority, which for decades now has produced public television programming in the state.
“I grew up watching a lot of public education television,” Martin told a group of Pauls Valley Rotarians during a recent weekly meeting.
“There are a lot of educators on that board. We’re the number one public broadcasting station in the nation.
“I thought if I was going to join something it might as well be the best.”
Although already a full member of the OETA board, Martin’s official confirmation by the state senate is expected to come during the next legislative session.
Backing up Martin as his guest during the meeting was Polly Anderson, executive director of OETA.
“We’re so proud of the Oklahoma centric programming we have,” Anderson said.
“We’re the highest rated public television station in the country. It tells me Oklahoma people know what’s going on.”
The now familiar Channel 13 in Oklahoma City got its start back in 1956. Three years later OETA’s Channel 11 kicked off in Tulsa.
“Each PBS station is owned by their local community,” she said.
“We in public television believe in our mission. We do believe in our service to the American people.
“We’re mission-oriented to provide free, over the air television and educational television.”
Anderson also says the “PBS brand” is one that is well supported and trusted by viewers.
“It’s one of the strongest brands as far as trustworthiness.”
She also calls PBS a good deal for taxpayers.
More specifically, Anderson said a single taxpayer pays about $1.35 a year to support public television and radio.
“It’s a really good value,” she adds.
