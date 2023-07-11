Peach festival comes to Stratford

Peaches anyone? Yes, it’s the tradition of the Stratford Peach Festival during a hot July day each summer.
This year’s version of the celebration to peaches is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 15 at the Stratford City Park.
As in the past, the event will have activities in just about every direction, such as baskets full of peaches and peach ice cream, a car show, live entertainment, arts and crafts in the middle of a full fledged carnival with lines of vendors, turtle races and the royalty of a peach queen and princess.
The Lindsay Community Historical Society’s annual Art in the Yard is set to start 9 a.m. Saturday, July 15.
Children, youth and adults can enjoy creative art activities under the shade trees at the Murray Lindsay Mansion as the event is planned to go until 11 a.m.
A new feature is Art in the House for youth and adults learning basic techniques of different types of art.
A local artist will present painting roses on glass, toothbrush, braided rugs and bead work. Young children need to be accompanied by an adult. There is no charge for art materials but donations are accepted.
Contact the Lindsay Community Historical Society for more information by calling 405-919-6146.
Tours of the mansion will be offered for individuals or small groups as requested.
A number of blood drives by the Oklahoma Blood Institute are scheduled throughout Garvin County over the next few weeks.
• Thursday, July 13 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) – United Methodist Church in Lindsay, 114 W. Chickasaw. Call Anthony Rauseo at 405-756-1414.
• Tuesday, July 18 (3:45 to 6 p.m.) – Paoli First Baptist Church Family Life Center, 304 West Davis. Call Angela Campbell at 405-444-0715.
• Wednesday, July 19 (9:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Covercraft Industries, 100 Enterprise Blvd. in PV. Call Teri Richards at 405-367-8884.
• Monday, July 24 (12:30 to 4:30 p.m.) – Elmore City First Baptist Church gym, 107 South Texas. Call Keely Howard at 580-788-4110.
The new Washita Valley Beekeepers Association meets at 6 p.m. every fourth Saturday of the month. The next meeting is set for July 22.
For more information call Rick Bellville at 580-399-0656.
An indoor missionary fundraiser is now offered throughout most of Thursday through Saturday each week at 905 East Charles in Pauls Valley.
The ongoing garage style fundraiser raises money to support missionary work in other countries.
