Peach festival tastes are here

The peaches are apparently that good as crowds of people won't be too worried about the summertime heat as they go to check out the sights, sounds and tastes of the Stratford Peach Festival this weekend.
The festival again centered around Stratford's city park is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 16.
Hosted by the Stratford Little League Foundation and “friends, the festival naturally features fresh peaches from local orchards.
Still, there's plenty more for the all-day event starting with a 5K family fun run and free pancake breakfast early in the morning.
A car show should again wrap around the Stratford park with lots of activities offered like a cornhole tournament, turtle races and later the crowning of “Peach” royalty.
Vendors and retail booths of all kinds will likely be winding around to go with carnival rides, bounce houses, local performers and even a blood drive.
The Stratford event actually starts with a rodeo parade at 5 p.m. Thursday as the rodeo will also be Friday and Saturday nights.
Then on Saturday registration for a 5-K run is at the school starting at 5:30 a.m. The race gets started at 6:30 a.m.
A pancake breakfast at the south end of the park is at 7 a.m.
Opening ceremonies at the pavilion is at 9:30 a.m. as activities will continue throughout the day.
A cornhole tournament is at 9:30 a.m., turtle races at 10 a.m. and a peach royalty contest at noon.
Car show winners will be announced at 1 p.m. at the pavilion.
•••
Handmade art and gifts will be the thing at an art market coming later this month at The Vault Art Space and Gathering Place in downtown Pauls Valley, 111 East Paul.
The market is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, July 29 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 30.
Artists to be featured include Irmgard Geul (embroidery painting), Jim Weaver (leather), Tania Landers (mixed media), Knelson (paintings and cards), Erin Chapman (photography), Tara Shackleford (weaving).
The market serves as a kind of kickoff to a Fifth Friday Art Walk by the Pauls Valley Arts Council.
The art walk is scheduled to get started at 5:55 p.m. Friday, July 29 at various spots scattered around the local downtown area.
Richard McClain is the musical guest for the event.
