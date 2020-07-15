Peaches are the thing in Stratford

Peaches are sure to be all over the place soon as folks in Stratford are hoping for a big turnout as they host the town's pride and joy with the annual Peach Festival.
It officially gets started at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 18 as the city park in what's called the “Peach Capital of Oklahoma” is the place for all the community festival action.
Michelle Schwagel, who combined forces with a few other members of a board and a handful of volunteers to organize this year's festival, says the attendance numbers might be way up there – both for local peach orchards and those looking for some peaches and some family friendly fun.
“I'm pumped. I know a lot of local fruit stands and farmers have already been out selling, and they're excited because the Peach Festival is something they look forward to. It's a big day for them,” Schwagel said.
“Peaches are what everyone wants when they come, and the peach ice cream is always a big hit.”
Even with the COVID-19 pandemic the Stratford festival might just see its second straight “huge” turnout of people coming out for a little fun.
“I think it's going to be big. People are ready to get out,” she said.
“The pandemic has not really been an issue for us. Vendors have been a little more slow in signing up because some of them didn't think we were going to have it.”
Now it appears a full list of vendors with all types of food and products will be there for the festival.
“The whole shebang starts at 9 a.m, but things start rolling in the park even sooner with a 5K run.”
Registration for the run starts at 5:30 a.m. with the run itself at 6:30 a.m. A free pancake breakfast, sponsored by Compassion Church, gets started at 7 a.m. at the south end of the park.
Car show registration starts at 8 a.m. with the judging at 10 a.m.
The festival's opening ceremonies are at 9 a.m. at the park pavilion. All fruit, vegetable, retail and food truck vendors open up at the time, along with registration for a cornhole tournament.
Judging for peach cook-off entries is at 10 a.m., along with turtle races on the pavilion, followed by a Peach Royalty Pageant (11 a.m.) and Jack Spade the entertainer performing throughout the festival.
As for the virus pandemic, Schwagel says anyone coming to the festival should also stay focused on being safe.
“There aren't going to be any restrictions, but we are encouraging people to social distance themselves. We're not going mandate or control it. We aren't going to police it,” she said.
“It's their safety, so we encourage people to wear masks, encourage them to stay six feet apart, do what they need to do to stay safe.”
There will be hand-washing stations and sanitizers available throughout the park during the festival.
