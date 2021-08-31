The people spoke and Pauls Valley’s governing body listened as some restrictions for medical marijuana dispensaries will be removed from still new local ordinances.
Members of the Pauls Valley City Council have followed the recommendation of the local planning and zoning commission and voted to eliminate all restrictions for the hours of dispensaries in town.
“Twelve people spoke in depth about the jobs at risk and amount of tax dollars that could be lost and the volume of business on Sundays,” Assistant City Manager Don Wageman told the council during a recent meeting.
“Some of their customers picked up on the media and haven’t been coming back on Sundays,” he said, referring to news reports on the ordinance restrictions for dispensary hours.
“We were hearing their stories. They listened to the people.”
Wageman is referring to the planning and zoning group voting to recommend the hours for dispensaries should be unregulated.
The ordinance section now set to be wiped off the books had called for local dispensaries to be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. six days a week and closed on Sundays and four specific holidays – Christmas, Thanksgiving, July 4th and New Year’s Day.
City officials said it will take a little time to go through the amendment process for the ordinance, but it’s likely the old section soon going away will simply not be enforced during this period.
Jonathan Grimmett of the council it was never the intention of anyone to single out the dispensaries with the new ordinance.
“That was never the original purpose of their research,” Grimmett said about the work of Wageman and the planning and zoning commission.
“We don’t want you guys to feel that you’re singled out. That was never the intent when we started. We just wanted to keep grow houses out of the city.”
With this move now done another medical marijuana issue could soon be on the horizon.
During a previous meeting one dispensary owner expressed concern with local residents, those with a medical marijuana card, not being able to grow a limited number of plants in their yards.
Apparently some of those concerns got back to at least one city council member.
Chip Pearson said he would like to see more work done on the issue.
“I would like planning and zoning to look at permitting for people growing for their own personal use,” Pearson said.
