The numbers won't be listed on the ballot but they're now all set when it comes to the percentages of where the revenue goes for a Garvin County half cent sales tax going before voters next month.
With the election on April 6 voters are being asked to keep the same sales tax for another seven years after it was first given the OK in 2007.
During a meeting this week two Garvin County commissioners, Gary Ayres and Mike Gollihare, and Randy Chandler serving on an interim basis gave their approval to how 20 percent of the revenue will be divided if the measure is passed for the third time.
Here it's Proposition 1 as the exact numbers are:
• 5 percent will go for the maintenance of county roads and bridges.
• 11 percent will go into the county's general fund.
• 2 percent is for senior citizens organizations in the county.
• 2 percent is for the OSU Extension Office in Garvin County to help with FFA and 4-H programs.
“It won't be broken out on the ballot,” County Clerk Lori Fulks said.
“But 80 percent is for public services and then there's the other 20 percent for the areas in Proposition 1.”
The majority of the tax revenues, 80 percent, is for Proposition 2, which targets the public safety areas. They include:
• 36 percent will fund public ambulance services in Garvin County.
• 29 percent will be for the maintenance and operation of the county sheriff's department and county jail.
• 15 percent will be for the county 911 system.
“Over the last seven years we have averaged about $2 million a year,” said Assistant District Attorney Carol Dillingham.
That means around $1.6 million of the tax revenues will fund public safety, while the remainder is for the Proposition 1 areas.
