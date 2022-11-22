Permit puts lights on PV

Lights, camera, action are some words that could possibly come to Pauls Valley someday after a first step was taken to invite filmmakers to come here.
It didn’t take much convincing for PV City Council members to give their approval to a new permit paving the way for movie makers to start looking at Pauls Valley.
The permit itself is long and doesn’t do much for the general public, but what it does do is hook Pauls Valley up with a film group here in Oklahoma.
“We’re working with the Oklahoma Film Institute,” said City Manager Lee Littrell. “One of the first things we need to do is establish a permit.
“This will help us to advertise to show film companies that Pauls Valley would be a great place to shoot.
“This is a permit for them to come over and basically take over the town for a little while.”
Littrell is quick to add the permit protects the city from any liability issues when it comes to movie companies coming and shooting scenes in Pauls Valley.
Becky Ledbetter, local tourism director, says it’s an easy call to take this step allowing Pauls Valley to essentially get signed up with the Oklahoma Film and Music Industry.
“In this industry when directors are doing a film and need a place to film they contact this company,” Ledbetter said.
“They have reached out to us before, so we dabbled in it before. They have access to images we sent to them. I will take pictures of locations in Pauls Valley that are film friendly.
“This is a good thing for our community. We just don’t want to miss an opportunity to show filmmakers what Pauls Valley has to offer.
“This puts us on the map,” she said, referring to the Oklahoma film industry.
The move appears to be a perfect match after Pauls Valley recently hosted its first ever film festival.
The three-day Red Brick Road Film Festival drew a lot of attention back on Oct. 14-16.
More than 80 short films were submitted for the festival from all over Oklahoma, the United States and countries like Spain and Germany.
The event started with a red carpet opening and featured film showings throughout that weekend at several local downtown sites, such as the Royal Theater, the Toy and Action Figure Museum, the Vault art gallery and the Pauls Valley Arts and Cultural Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.