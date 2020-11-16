Petition arrives at election board

A freshly delivered box containing a citizens petition calling for an audit of Pauls Valley's city government and the closed local hospital finally arrived at its destination.
Officials at the Garvin County Election Board did receive the petition Monday nearly three weeks after it was completed and delivered to a state auditor's office.
“It has been received,” Secretary Gayla Dean said from the office in the county courthouse in Pauls Valley.
“We'll get started on it after we finish the closing of the book work from the election,” she said, referring to wrapping up all the smaller details from the Nov. 3 general election.
When work does begin on the petition this week officials will verify signatures and determine if they come from people with a voter registration that includes a residence inside of Pauls Valley's city limits.
This petition drive comes after a similar one in the summer fell just a few signatures short of passage.
With this second one a total of 374 signatures were collected as the petition requires at least 304 of them to be “qualified” for it to pass.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.