Phone line set up just for prayer

A new prayer line has been set up in Pauls Valley.
The number to call any time of day or night is 405-207-0745.
More details will come in the next edition of the Pauls Valley Democrat.
David E. Wall passed peacefully of natural causes on September 9 of natural causes. He attended Pauls Valley High School where he earned his varsity letter in raising hell and graduated in 1960.
Barbara Hagist of Pauls Valley passed away September 24, 2020.
