Threatening messages, a whole lot of them going back a few weeks, now has an Edmond man facing a couple of criminal charges in Garvin County.
Clinton Lee Miller, 37, is accused of harassing a Maysville woman who works as a child welfare official in neighboring McClain County.
It was back in early April when a harassment report was filed by the woman. She was working a case involving Miller and his children.
Going back to February the messages began after Miller was released from jail, according to a court document.
The woman claims Miller made threatening and harassing phones calls over a period of a few weeks.
In all, there were 43 messages accusing her of kidnapping Miller’s children, killing his dog, having his grandfather killed when he was in jail and tracking his phone.
Messages to the woman’s phone, possibly through texts and calls, indicated she was was going to be sorry, that she is corrupt, that he is coming for her, calling her vulgar names and demanded she call him before their next court hearing.
“Keep hiding and lying and we’ll see each other real soon,” one message is reported to have said.
The actual charges filed against Miller include stalking and violating the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act because of the use of a cell phone.
