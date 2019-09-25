No more phony cop cases, at least so far, after just days ago there were two incidents in Garvin County of a man posing as a law enforcement officer who actually pulled motorists over.
Garvin County Sheriff Jim Mullett said earlier this week his office is working with deputies in neighboring Murray County and state troopers to figure out who the guy is and hopefully track down the impersonator.
For now the suspect appears to be laying low as Mullett said this week there haven't been any more reports after news was released about this case.
“Since we got the word out on social media and new reports we haven't had any instances here in Garvin County,” Mullett told the PV Democrat on Monday.
“The only calls we've received are about sightings in Murray County.
“We're still accepting anyone wanting to call in with a tip. They can call us or our Crime Stoppers if they want to remain anonymous. We are following up on any leads.”
The first report came in the evening hours of Sept. 11 when a female motorist was pulled over in a southern portion of Pauls Valley.
The woman described the man as about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build, light brown or blonde hair and tattoos on his throat, arms, hands and one tattoo under his eye. He was also dressed in all black clothing.
The man was driving what was described as a black Dodge Charger with red and blue lights on the front of the car.
During the stop the man identified himself as a Garvin County deputy as he asked the woman for her license and registration.
Apparently the woman didn't believe his story as she simply drove away.
She told authorities the man had a duty belt that was way too big for him, no badge and his firearm did not fit properly in the holster.
Three days later another report came in about a man impersonating a county deputy.
This one came from a woman working as a dispatcher for Garvin County. She had left a casino in Sulphur and was traveling northbound on U.S. 177 when near the intersection with state Highway 29 in far southwestern Garvin County she was pulled over by a dark car with emergency first responder lights.
The man claiming to be a county deputy said the stop was for speeding. He quickly retreated to his car and drove southbound when confronted about whether or not he was a real deputy.
Mullett said he has seen some cases of law enforcement impersonators but not like this one.
“Nothing like this in many years. I've seen some one-time things before but not this consistent with an impostor pulling people over.”
Anyone with information can call the sheriff's office at 405-238-7591 or Garvin County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-211-STOP. The Garvin County case number is 2019-1173.
