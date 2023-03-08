In the end phony money didn't help a Pauls Valley man get the rent paid, but it did get the attention of local authorities and now a formal criminal charge.
A single felony count was filed against Crawford Don Harper, 58, last week after it was discovered he had used 11 counterfeit $100 bills to get caught up on his rent at a South Elm residence.
It was just a month ago when Harper and his property owner went to the police station to report the fake money, which apparently was confirmed at a local bank.
At first Harper denied knowing about the phony money as he claimed to have received at least some of the counterfeit bills at a local ATM machine.
A court document shows each of the 11 bills had a copy paper texture with the watermarks marked through or blurred out. They also all had the same exact serial number.
When questioned by local police back on Feb. 17, Harper claimed $300 of the total was pulled out of an ATM, while the rest came from a local bank.
“I advised Harper that ATM's would not allow counterfeit money to be dispensed,” an officer stated in a filed affidavit.
In fact, a store manager told police ATM's only allow $200 to be withdrawn at a time, plus the bills are put through a machine to detect counterfeit bills before the money is placed in the machine.
According to the same affidavit, Harper later claimed he received the money from another man for what was owed to him and another individual.
After getting the bills Harper said he then learned the money was not real.
“He stated he knew the 11 $100 bills were fake but still used it knowingly to pay rent.”
