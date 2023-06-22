A man using counterfeit money to pay his rent earlier this year in Pauls Valley has had his day in court.
It was Crawford Don Harper, 58, who got a single criminal charge after using 11 counterfeit $100 bills to get caught up on his rent at a South Elm residence.
In fact, it was Harper and his property owner who joined forces to report the fake money to local authorities.
During a court hearing last week Harper was given a four-year suspended sentence and ordered to pay fines and court costs.
When the case first broke back in February it was Harper who denied knowing about the phony money. Instead, he claimed to have received at least some of the counterfeit bills at a local ATM machine.
A court document filed at the time showed each of the 11 bills had a copy paper texture with the watermarks marked through or blurred out. They also all had the same exact serial number.
When questioned by local police back on Feb. 17, Harper claimed $300 of the total was pulled out of an ATM, while the rest came from a local bank.
The first part of the story proved false as Harper was told ATM's would not allow counterfeit money to be dispensed.
In fact, local police learned ATM's only allow $200 to be withdrawn at a time, plus the bills are put through a machine to detect counterfeit bills before the money is placed in the machine.
Harper later changed his story claiming he received the money from another man for what was owed to him and another individual.
After getting the bills Harper said he then learned the bills were counterfeit. He admitted to still using it to pay rent even though he knew it wasn’t the real thing.
