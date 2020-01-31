It's a scandal hitting online screens all over as a questionable photo taken in an area school still has Elmore City authorities working overtime to get the facts.
Emotions are apparently running high for some as a now former Elmore City-Pernell school employee apparently took a partially nude photo of herself and mistakenly sent it to a high school student.
Elmore City Police Chief Shane Rich said Friday his investigation should be wrapped soon as he continues to look into the case.
Rich says it was on Jan. 10 when the woman working as support staff in the superintendent's office went into the restroom in the high school library.
“She went into the bathroom in the library and took a topless photo of herself,” Rich tells the PV Democrat.
“She then sent the photo on Snapchat and meant to send to a guy she was talking to. She wound up sending it to one of the students at the high school.”
According to Rich, that student receiving the photo, who also happens to be a family friend of the woman, was called out of class by the woman and a second employee in the office.
She apparently told them another student had already taken a screen shot of the photo.
“The second student showed her parents and that's how we got a hold of it when her father talked to us about it.
“It was a mistake. I think everybody knows that,” Rich adds.
“The big deal for a lot of people is they think they were trying to cover up it by pulling the kid out of the classroom and talking to her. They think the conspiracy is the employees were trying to keep it from getting out.”
The chief says both school employees have since resigned.
Rich is not sure if any formal charges will be filed against the woman sending the photo.
“I've interviewed a number of people already and plan to wrap up the investigation next week,” he said.
“I don't know if any charges will be filed, but I will go through the whole process; do the investigation and let the district attorney handle it from there.”
The case is expected to be a main topic of discussion during a school meeting planned for Feb. 11.
