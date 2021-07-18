Stratford held their annual Rodeo Parade Thursday afternoon in downtown Stratford.
Jerry Ray Suggs, 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 18, 2020 in Chandler, Texas where he lived with his son, Jerry Suggs Jr., and his wife Susan. He was born in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma on June 4, 1930 to James Edward and Hattie Suggs.
Caroline Angela Owens, 84, of Pauls Valley passed away July 4, 2021 in Oklahoma City. Caroline was born Oct. 3, 1936 in Savannah, Georgia to James Guy and Mildred Johannah Burke.
Jack Boucher, 71, was born February 14, 1950 and passed away July 5, 2021.
Anna Jean Park of Pauls Valley, Oklahoma was born on March 12, 1938 in Crawford, Oklahoma to Delbert and Mary Lucas. She peacefully passed away on July 2, 2021 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at the age of 83 years.
David Ellis Peery, or “Pizza” as many of his friends knew him, passed from this life peacefully at his home in Elmore City with his wife of 16 years, Kristan, on June 24, 2021 at the age of 60.
