A judge’s decision will come later on whether or not a Lindsay pill selling scheme is an organized racketeering case or one that falls more under the category of simple drug possession.
For now it’s a Garvin County prosecutor’s position a case from last year involving five defendants does fit the Oklahoma Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.
On the defense side for one of those defendants, Kalyn Steakley, 25, the argument is none of the co-conspirators were actually involved in a structured plan of racketeering.
Those dueling tales came last week in a Pauls Valley courtroom as a hearing for Steakley makes her the only one left in the case still facing criminal charges as the other four have accepted plea deals.
The case centers around Betty Williams, 69, selling her hydrocodone prescription pills throughout much of 2022 to Steakley and three others – Fury Stinnett, 26, Matthew Johnson, 33, and Karen Thompson, 49, who is the only one to have received prison time.
All the charges against Stinnett have been dismissed, while both Williams and Johnson face suspended sentences.
Norman defense attorney Dan Pond of Norman called the state’s charges “woefully insufficient” and “wildly vague” when it comes to the RICO conspiracy allegations.
“There’s not a single piece of evidence to show any of these people know what racketeering is and are able to conspire to commit racketeering,” Pond said.
He argued RICO is not for “ordinary criminal conduct” and needs a “structured organization.”
“What you have is Betty Williams selling drugs to others, and that includes Kalyn Steakley,” he said. “This is simple possession – a misdemeanor.
“There is no evidence whatsoever of a separate, distinct enterprise. What is essential with RICO is structure. The state has utterly failed to provide any evidence of RICO.
“The crime itself cannot be the enterprise. Ordinary crimes should not fall under RICO.”
Also quoting a number of state statutes, Garvin County Assistant District Attorney Corey Miner argued the case is clearly a conspiracy meeting the definition of the RICO Act.
“An enterprise is an association of people involved in unlawful acts,” Miner said. “This is not a complicated case. It was a classic conspiracy of Betty Williams selling drugs to different people.
“It was all connected to the hub – Betty Williams – in this conspiracy to sell drugs.”
Williams, who recently took a plea deal calling for a 10-year suspended sentence, admitted during her testimony to selling the hydrocodone pills she got through a prescription issued by her own doctor because she had no other source of income.
With a prescription calling for 125 pills, meant to be a 30-day supply, Williams said she received $8 for each tablet she sold Steakley.
“She would buy them from me,” Williams said about Steakley. “She would buy them from me two or three times a month. Four or five each time. She would come to my house. She would text me and come out to the house.
“I sold tablets to these people.”
Investigator Athena Miles of the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office said it was last October when she began an investigation into the pill selling. Ironically it started with the arrest of Williams’ husband on child pornography allegations.
During his arrest phones in their Lindsay residence were confiscated. The phone used by Williams showed that throughout much of the 2022 year she had various text message conversations with others about selling her own prescription pain pills.
“There was evidence that Betty was selling her prescription pills,” Miles said, adding the names of the other four suspects in this case were found in the phone.
Stinnett testified she paid between $10 and $12 a pill when she went to Williams’ house sometimes accompanied by Steakley.
“I would contact (Steakley) and we would ride together to Betty’s house,” she said.
When it comes to the regular text messages, Stinnett said the main thing she remembers are the words, “Do you have anything?”
She claims to have bought pills from Williams for at least two years.
When Johnson took the stand he said most of the time he was contacted about selling some of the pills, although there were a couple of times when he sold pills in the parking lot of a Lindsay convenience store.
“I would get a call or text saying that they needed to get rid of so many. I would call around to see who needed some,” Johnson said.
He claims to have gotten the pills from Williams or Steakley buying from 10 to 60 pills at a time and then reselling them to maybe 10 different people over time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.