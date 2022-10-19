Multiple defendants are lined up and formally accused of taking part in a Lindsay woman's plan to shop around her own prescription pain pills and sell them for the right price.
So far a total of five suspects have been charged with one name at the center of the whole drug conspiracy – Betty Williams, 68.
Investigators say it's Williams who for much of the 2022 year has been actively selling her own medications to others who then sold them for a profit of their own.
“She's the ringleader of an organization created to have these other people sell her pills,” said Garvin County Sheriff Jim Mullett in a reference to Williams.
“They're definitely making money off it. There's a market from it and people are buying it.”
A sheriff's office investigation into this drug ring started back on Oct. 7, just one day after Williams' husband, Marion Fondren, 61, was arrested on child pornography allegations.
Afterwards a couple of cell phones were confiscated in a search. One of those phones belonged to Williams as a closer look showed from January through just days ago she had various text conversations with others about selling her own prescription pain pills.
Now Williams and four others – Fury Stinnett, 25, of Elmore City, Matthew Clinton Aaron Johnson, 32, of Lindsay, Kalyn Elisabeth Steakly, 25, of Maysville, and Karen Alisha Thompson, 49, of Maysville – all face charges ranging from violation of the Oklahoma Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act to conspiracy to engage in racketeering.
After authorities confiscated Williams' phone they reported finding six different people who she had conversed with during the year about selling her pills.
In one text from Sept. 24 Williams asks Johnson, “See if you can get rid of 100 for me please.” His response, “Yea no problem I'm on it.”
Court records show Williams had just refilled a prescription of 180 hydrocodone-acetaminophen pain pills.
One text going to Williams earlier in the year was from Steakly. “I'm not sure how many you have but I know someone wanting 13 if you have that many. They will pay the $12 each.”
Officials also report conversations related to Thompson making Williams money and Williams asking about the money still owed to her, while others had Thompson talking about buying pills.
The sheriff says his office's investigation remains ongoing and focused on finding more people on both sides of the illegal drug transactions.
“Hopefully it will take us to more people involved.”
