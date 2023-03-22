Pitching in to tidy up town

Dumping fees for Pauls Valley residents will again get a pass for the month of April with an annual Keep Oklahoma Beautiful campaign.
Trustees with the PV Municipal Authority have put their stamp of approval on waiving the fees at the local solid waste transfer station from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday in April.
Pauls Valley residents wanting to take advantage of the offer must bring a city of PV water bill that includes sanitation charges.
Then there's the Litter Free PV drive, also known as Pockets of Progress.
Local residents, families, school kids, businesses, churches and civic groups are invited to join the effort by pitching in to clean up the community.
Anyone wanting to help can pick a neighborhood street, park or other part of the community.
Then, from 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday in April they can pick up trash for the area they've chosen.
It's all part of the 34th annual Oklahoma Trash-Off campaign.
Keep Oklahoma Beautiful was able to partner with 335 Great American Cleanup community events in 2022, including Pauls Valley, up from 138 previously.
The campaign had 17,540 registered participants who collected more than 4 million pounds of litter and cleaned nearly 1,500 miles of roads.
“Spring is a great time of year to bring volunteers and communities together for such an important event,” ODOT Beautification Coordinator Melody Johnson said.
“It amazes me every year how many Oklahomans come together to work toward a cleaner state.”
Again helping to lead the local Pockets of Progress effort is the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber can help by providing supplies, such as bags, trash grabbers, gloves and vests.
Supplies can be picked up at the chamber office in downtown Pauls Valley from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Email any questions to president@paulsvalleychamber.com or bledbetter@cityofpaulsvalley.com.
Also let the chamber know what areas you plan to clean up by calling 405-238-6491.
•••
The theme is “Boots and Bling” for next month's annual celebration banquet for Pauls Valley's chamber.
The event is planned for 6 p.m. Thursday, April 20 at the Bosa Center.
Anyone planning to attend is encouraged to put on their best boots and “sparkliest bling” for a banquet featuring live music, fajitas, cash bar, dessert dash, silent auction and raffle.
Contact the chamber at 405-238-6491 for more.
•••
Pauls Valley's chamber of commerce is planning an event called “Coffee with the Commissioner.”
In this case it's Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready, who is the guest for a gathering planned for a 2 p.m. start on Thursday, March 30 at the Pauls Valley Arts and Cultural Center at the corner of Paul and Walnut streets.
Mulready will be in Pauls Valley to meet with members of the chamber and speak about how the department serves communities like PV.
Admission is free but organizers are asking for RSVP's from those planning to attend.
The Oklahoma Insurance Department (OID) is responsible for enforcing the insurance-related laws in the state of Oklahoma. The event is sponsored by the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce.
OID protects consumers by providing accurate, timely and informative insurance information. It works to promote a competitive marketplace and ensure the solvency of the entities they regulate.
The department also licenses and educates insurance producers, adjusters, funeral home directors, bail bondsmen and real estate appraisers.
