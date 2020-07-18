Plan for new school year far from final

Pauls Valley's plan to open a new school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic is far from final as state mandates could lay down the rules next week.
Superintendent Mike Martin told the local school board Thursday night, including its newest member, Jesse Alvarado, all the things surrounding the virus threat seem to be changing every day.
With the virus numbers increasing rapidly these days Martin believes the state Department of Education will likely come out with its own set of mandates telling schools how to reopen when the new year begins in mid-August.
With that in mind the local superintendent wants to wait for that and get input from PV teachers before any plan can be approved as a way to keep students and staff safe when school buildings open with the first day set for Aug. 13.
“These will not be guidelines but mandates based on an alert system,” Martin said.
The reference is to a color coded system showing the positive cases of the virus per capita in each Oklahoma county.
“Garvin County is low right now,” he said.
“We can talk all we want to about whether or not students will be required to wear masks, but it won't be up to us. We'll be told what to do when the mandates come out.”
In preparation for the start of school Martin said he recently got together with most school superintendents in the county to “get on the same page” when it came to the specific safety measures to use once school buildings are back open.
Their consensus is to offer parents a choice – either have their kids come to classes in person at their schools or have students do the remote distance learning online from home.
For those choosing the online distancing format for classwork they will have to provide their own computers and Internet service and “commit to it for a year.”
“It's important for them to be there,” Martin said about students actually being at the schools.
“Can we offer online classes? Yes, but we don't think that's the best way for them to learn. We want them there in-person as much as possible.
“We believe it's best for them to be at the school. Teachers and administrators need to see them everyday. I 100 percent believe that. I guarantee it's a sanctuary for a lot of the kids. They haven't had that for five months.”
Students going the distance learning route will also not be allowed to take part in extracurricular activities or the school's food program.
Regardless of what state mandates come down Martin says masks in bandana style face coverings will be given to each PV student attending the in-person classes at the school buildings.
“We're going to highly recommend it but not mandate wearing a mask. We want to have these on hand for the kids.”
The temperature of each student will taken to start each school day, and there will be assigned seating on school buses. In the name of safety parents are encouraged to take their children to and from school.
Lunch periods will also be staggered allowing for students to socially distance from each other, while things like hand sanitizers are expected to be put just about “everywhere” in each of the local schools.
A recent law was also passed calling for all students transferring to another school district to stay the whole year.
Martin does plan to post his own Facebook video next week meant to explain the safety policies to be used by schools to open the new school year.
The superintendent earlier said a handful of school bond projects are moving along toward completion.
The biggest one is the construction of a new elementary school on the west side of PV.
That building, which will house prekindergarten through the third grade, could be completed by as early as the first of 2021.
Local teachers are expected to get their first look at the interior of the building next week.
Right now workers are doing the interior framing for a band building going up at the high school campus, a new agriculture education classroom is nearly complete and renovations are wrapped up inside the high school gym.
