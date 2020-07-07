Lines can easily be seen going into a Pauls Valley area cornfield where a variety of first responders made their way to the site of a crashed airplane early Monday afternoon.
Authorities have identified the pilot as Dr. Thomas Whalen, 54, of Norman.
Whalen was the only occupant in the Lance fixed wing plane as it crashed in a field near Ballard Road on the east side of Interstate-35 on the northern side of Pauls Valley.
Whalen was reported to be in good condition despite the small plane catching fire on impact.
Whalen's plane is reported to have taken off from the University of Oklahoma Airport at 11:38 a.m. Monday.
Less than half an hour later, just after noon, the plane crashed near PV.
Whalen was taken by a Pauls Valley EMS ambulance to Norman Regional Hospital, which is where he is reported to work as a physician.
State officials say Whalen was treated with a minor head injury and initially admitted in fair condition.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report released Tuesday shows the crash and its cause is still being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration.
