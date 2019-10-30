Antiques from the sky and on the ground are sure to be at the center of a community gathering coming this weekend to Pauls Valley's airport.
It's both planes and cars set to be featured by the Oklahoma Antique Airplane Association.
The group is holding a fly-in and car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at the local airport.
Shannon Sharp and her husband Donnie of Pro-Ag Services in PV been right in the middle of this fly-in event for years.
“Every year we have an annual fly-in and this is it,” Shannon said earlier this week. “We're the Oklahoma chapter of the National Antique Airplane Association.
“We'll have all different kinds of airplanes. Some of our members will fly their antique airplanes, and other members won't be flying at all.
“We'll have a little bit of everything at this show.”
She's quick to add the car show is new attraction being added to the overall fly-in event.
For those planning to come Exit 70 off of Interstate 35 is the right one.
The actual entrance is on the west of the local airport as visitors should look for an open gate and signs off Airline Road.
•••
The Halloween season is again hitting its high point locally with Boo on the Bricks coming later this week.
The annual fun of kids in costumes, hopefully accompanied by their parents or other adults, collected candy from downtown merchants is scheduled from 4 to p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
• Coming this weekend is a fall festival to be hosted by a Pauls Valley church.
Beaty Baptist Church, located just southwest of PV on Airline Road, will host its festival from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.
On the festival list of things to do are a chili cook-off, baked goods contest, free throw and three-point contests, laser tag, health checks, games and holiday treats. The event is scheduled to end with a fireworks show.
• An annual Antioch community Thanksgiving dinner is at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Antioch School/Senior Citizen Center.
Open to the public, those planning to attend should bring their favorite holiday sides and desserts.
With this holiday gathering a first Tuesday luncheon in Antioch will not be held in November.
