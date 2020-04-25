Planet still has a birthday bash

This week's big birthday bash for the planet, including one in Pauls Valley, never got the candles lit thanks to a virus pandemic that's brought life as most of us know it to a screeching halt with social distancing and stay-at-home guidelines.
Because of COVID-19 and the effort to limit its spread, an Earth Day event again planned by the Garvin County Community Living Center didn't make its way to the county fairgrounds in PV as in years past.
Even though school kids from all over the county weren't able to gather for the event that doesn't mean Earth Day didn't happen.
Cathy Cash of the local center reminds us the lessons of Earth Day are still there for us all.
“(Wednesday) would have been our big day. This is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, and we were looking forward to it,” Cash tells the PV Democrat.
She says activities were planned like an aquarium, an insect “adventure” educational program from Oklahoma State University, a nature program and plenty of others to be a part of an annual gathering that in normal times brings in a whole bunch of elementary students from all over Garvin County.
“We accidentally started doing this because we had started our recycling center,” Cash said, referring to a few years ago. “It went really well and has continued to grow from there.
“We realized at some point that recycling was just one small part of the Earth Day celebration. There were so many different areas we could cover. We wanted to spend a day talking to kids about all the different things we can do to make the earth a better place.”
While working from home over the last few weeks Cash says some of the environment-related images she's seen online or on television have been nothing short of amazing.
“I've been watching this phenomenon with the planet, the air has cleared since so many of us have been home and not on the roads driving our cars.”
One of those examples came from the aerial shots from above Los Angeles, California.
“I saw pictures of LA two months ago and LA today. The sky today was clear, it was blue. The previous picture showed everything was foggy and smoky and looked horrible,” she said.
“It's so amazing how the planet has recovered since we've been home. It lets me know how fast it can recover from some of the damage we've done.”
Another was a picture from above one of the Great Lakes as the water seemed to be much clearer than before as a sunken ship was even visible from underneath the water.
“I've seen several things like that showing how things have come back since we've gone home because of the pandemic.”
•••
Plans were already in place to make some changes to Pauls Valley's recycling program when the pandemic shut it down temporarily just over a month ago as a way of keeping clients
Local recycling, like so many other things, came to a screeching halt in March because of COVID-19.
“We're anxious to open the recycling center after everyone gets comfortable getting outside again,” Cash says.
“We closed it to protect our clients. Our number one focus is always to protect them. As a group our clients are pretty vulnerable.”
Since recycling has been in Pauls Valley she knows it has gotten a lot of support from a lot of local folks.
Cash also knows many of those people have been impacted by not having the recycling option.
“I know it has hurt the community. I know it's been difficult for businesses that relied on it. We're anxious to bring that back and hope it goes well once we do.
When the recycling program does return some of things it won't accept are the plastics numbered 4 and 5, which Cash says are mostly shopping bags. Also out will be metal cans.
The items that will be accepted once the program returns are the number 1 and 2 plastics, aluminum cans, white office paper, cardboard and newspapers.
