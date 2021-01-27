Plans are to 'light' up new school

Lights may be on the horizon sooner than later as traffic signs could be going up at the site of a new elementary school that appears ready to open soon in Pauls Valley.
A solution could be coming soon after PV school officials recently spoke publicly about the possibility of delaying the opening of the school constructed on the west side of town because no signs had been placed to slow down motorists on state Highway 19.
An official with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) now says plans are in place to install traffic signs at the school’s entrance by as early as next week.
“We do acknowledge that there’s been miscommunication between ODOT, the city and the school,” said ODOT Public Information Officer Cody Boyd in an email to the PV Democrat.
“We’re working to resolve that as quickly as possible. As an interim solution ODOT will be installing fluorescent school entrance signs with a recommended 45 mph speed limit to indicate to drivers that they can expect turning traffic and bus traffic at the intersection.”
The new school just off SH 19, also called West Grant Avenue, is located near Indian Meridian Road and the local business district near Interstate 35.
Only days ago it was announced the construction phase is completed and the school is ready to open any time now.
However, school Superintendent Mike Martin told all five PV Board of Education members on Jan. 13 the planned opening would have to be delayed until the traffic signs are installed.
In the email Boyd indicated an ODOT district engineer had been in contact with Martin in an effort to “work through confusion and miscommunication that’s occurred and to detail what ODOT is hoping to get installed at the school entrance by Feb. 1.”
Boyd adds since the location is a school entrance for cars and buses but not a bus stop or crosswalk with pedestrian “infrastructure” it may not qualify as a school zone according to federal standards.
“ODOT typically relies on federal safety funds to install school zone signage and lights in locations that qualify,” he said.
“In order to install any new powered traffic signal ODOT must have a resolution from a local government requesting a traffic study and an executed maintenance agreement with the city for maintenance and operation of the signal.”
The completed school building is already equipped with furniture as Martin has said any planned move could take just a few days to make.
Once the school is open it will be the new home for local students prekindergarten through the third grade, complete with an area for Head Start youngsters.
All of those students are now at Jefferson Early Learning Center and Jackson Elementary School.
