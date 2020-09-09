Plans still on for BrickFest

For the moment plans are moving forward to hold a slimmed down version of Pauls Valley’s annual community festival.
After the recent OK was given for tourism funding to support BrickFest, currently set for Sept. 26, the president of the PV Chamber of Commerce says efforts went straight to seeking applications for vendors and food trucks interested in being a part of the event.
Chamber President Sherri Wing said work got started right away after tourism sales tax money was approved for BrickFest, along with a high school marching band contest and a car show sponsored by local police in the downtown area.
“We’re going to move forward with this outdoor event,” Wing said.
“If vendors are interested in applying we can send them the registration, and they can call the chamber and make an appointment.”
PV’s city council recently approved $3,000 in tourism money for the band contest and nearly $9,000 for the car show and BrickFest as a whole.
Local school band director Drew Etheredge says he’s still working on organizing the annual marching band event even though he knows the COVID-19 pandemic could change that any time.
“We’re still on for right now, but it’s such an ever changing situation I don’t know what will happen,’ Etheredge said.
“I would say it’s about 50-50 right now that we are able to have the contest.
“We do have some new things for our safety protocols, but obviously we want to keep the students in school and the community itself as safe as possible.”
Normally around 20 bands take part in the PV event, which includes marching routines with the BrickFest crowd looking on and a field contest at the local football stadium.
One event that will happen for sure is the car show sponsored by the Pauls Valley Police Department.
“It's outside and you can socially distance,” Police Chief Mitch McGill says.
The annual car show, which is fundraiser for the local department, includes vehicles and motorcycles of all kinds in display in the downtown area.
