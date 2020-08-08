Plans still on for scaled down BrickFest

For now a scaled down BrickFest event in the heart of Pauls Valley still looks to be on for a late September weekend.
That includes a high school marching band contest and even Pauls Valley police sponsored car show as plans are still in place for the big community festival to happen on Saturday, Sept. 26.
The COVID-19 pandemic has already canceled Pauls Valley's biggest tourism event – the Okie Noodling Tournament this past June.
Still, all the key players are planning to hold even a limited version of a BrickFest event that includes the bands and fancy cars right there on the streets of downtown Pauls Valley.
“Day by day we'll see what happens,” PV Tourism Director Jason Selman said about the BrickFest plans during a meeting this week.
Those planning for all the festivities do acknowledge there still remains the possibility that BrickFest could be called off because of the virus threat. If the festival does wind up happening there will be a few changes.
Activities like the traditional pie eating contest or even a three on three basketball tournament will not be a part of the BrickFest lineup.
“We think we could make it as big as we want to, but we don't really have the area,” said City Manager James Frizell. “The problem this year is COVID.”
There will be a brick toss event, vendors and possibly another exhibition coming from a vintage bike show.
Pauls Valley's school band director Drew Etheredge told members of the PV Tourism Board this week he is planning for the event though it could a “bumpy ride this year” because of the pandemic.
“I'm getting ready for the marching contest,” he said. “We're still on right now. As far as our competition is concerned we're still on.
“I'm taking my guidance from the superintendent and school administration. Obviously I'm going to go with their direction.
“We're taking it one day at a time. Safety and health is obviously the biggest concern.
The pandemic is taking its toll on other band events canceled throughout the state, which Etheredge says is probably why he's getting contacted by a lot of band directors interested in joining next month's event in Pauls Valley.
Normally around 20 bands take part in the PV event, which includes marching routines with the BrickFest crowd looking on and field contest at the local football stadium, along with a car show sponsored by the PV Police Department.
“Schools that haven't been here before are contacting me because they've had another contest canceled. Our numbers are going to be better,” Etheredge said.
“We're going to know a lot more when we get school started, maybe two or threes weeks in.
“At this point we're not canceled, but that could happen at any time.”
As for the car show, Police Chief Mitch McGill says that one will be held even if a decision comes later to cancel the other two.
“It's outside and you can socially distance. It would take a major outbreak for us to shut down,” McGill said about the car show and virus threat.
The annual car show, which is a fundraiser for the local police departmen, includes vehicles and motorcycles of all kinds in display in the downtown area.
Tourism board recommended funding $3,000 for the band contest and more than $8,400 for the car show.
•••
Right now it looks like a big bill up front as local officials discussed their plans to tap into an Oklahoma Department of Wildlife grant to replace a concrete dock located on the north side of Longmire Lake.
A whopping $63,800 in tourism funds could be spent up front with much of it coming back with a reimbursement from the grant.
McGill says around 75 percent of the costs would be reimbursed by the state agency.
“With the other 25 percent I want to try to make it up in income,” McGill said, referring to things like camping fees at the two PV city lakes.
“Because of COVID our revenue is through the roof,” he said about more people getting out and using the local lakes and camping facilities there.
A downside is the city looks to be losing some revenue from a percentage of people utilizing the lake facilities without paying.
The lake's current dock is now in disrepair and needs to be demolished and replaced as much of the actual work in the project will be done by city crews.
According to McGill, after reimbursements from the grant the actual cost of the new dock will be closer to around $16,000, which will be paid from local tourism funds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.