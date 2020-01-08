A brand new group looking closely at the environment has another meeting scheduled in Pauls Valley.
It's called the Garvin County Environmental Group, which is next set to meet starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library.
The group was formed just a few weeks ago to start local discussions on climate change and ways to better protect the planet and its natural resources.
The topic at the center of next week's meeting is plastic pollution and what can be done to improve the situation.
It will include a discussion of the recent special by the Public Broadcasting System (PBS) entitled “The Plastic Problem,” which aired Nov. 27 on the PBS News Hour.
Local residents in the group say by 2050 it's projected there will be more plastic than fish in the oceans.
“It’s an environmental crisis that’s been in the making for nearly 70 years. Plastic pollution is now considered one of the largest environmental threats facing humans and animals globally.”
In the PBS program Amna Nawaz and News Hour colleagues look at this now “ubiquitous” material and how it’s impacting the world, why it’s become so prevalent, what’s being done to mitigate its use and what potential alternatives or solutions are out there.
This hour-long program travels from Boston to Seattle, Costa Rica to Easter Island to bring the global scale of the problem to light.
Since its widespread use began after World War II, everything from band-aids to parachutes – over 9 billion metric tons of plastic – has been created.
“And because it doesn’t degrade and instead breaks down into smaller and smaller pieces, much of that plastic is still here on earth. The problem is clear, too much plastic. But finding solutions is a murkier proposition.”
This new local environmental group was formed in late November after some friends were talking to each other about their concerns with climate change and the impact its having on the planet.
Those already involved in the group say it's a non-partisan, issue-driven effort meant to educate the public about environmental issues.
