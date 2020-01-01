Play auditions just line up

With the last one showing a holiday flair, the next production planned by the Pauls Valley Arts Council Theater group takes a jump to the superhero side.
The holiday treat offered by the ACT group was production of “Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus.”
In the group's third production of the season the call is now out for any interested junior high or high school students to step up for auditions coming next week.
Auditions are at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Jan. 9-10 for “Hammered – A Thor and Loki Play.” Auditions will be at the PV Arts and Cultural Center, Paul and Walnut.
The Thor and Loki story is part of a collection from the Marvel Universe, which has included a variety of feature films over the past decade plus.
Again stepping in to serve as the director is Renee Mackey-Myler.
Anyone interested in auditioning should contact her by email at jreneemyler@gmail.com.
•••
Another upcoming audition in PV is for an annual stop by Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT).
When here a couple of actors serving as directors audition Pauls Valley, Whitebead and home-schooled kids for a live production.
This year’s Missoula auditions are scheduled from 3:45 to 5:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13 at the Bosa Community Center located across the street from the PV High School campus.
The theme of this production is “Beauty Lou and the Country Beast.”
The original country western adaption of the classic fairy tale “Beauty and the Beast” will then take to the stage for a live presentation the following Friday night and Saturday afternoon.
•••
Even sooner than all that comes a couple of nights' worth of auditions for the Ardmore Little Theatre.
The group is planning performances of “Hello, Dolly” on Feb. 20-23 and Feb. 27-29.
To select the cast auditions are set for a 7 p.m. start both nights, Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 6-7 at the Goddard Center in Ardmore.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.