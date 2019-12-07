Play to add a little holiday cheer

Spreading the word and a little holiday cheer is the idea for the director of the next live production in Pauls Valley.
Again sitting in that director’s chair is Renee Mackey-Myler, who’s looking to remind the public about the fast approaching production of “Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus.”
This is the second of four productions this season for the Pauls Valley Arts Council Theater group, also known as ACT.
She chose the holiday classic, now set for 7 p.m. starts Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13-14 at the PV Junior High auditorium, as a way to provide a family Christmas touch and hopefully bring in more people to check it out.
“I’m wanting people to know about the production, and hopefully they’ll make plans to come,” Mackey-Myler tells the PV Democrat.
“I want the community to be excited about community theater. I hope people are looking forward to participating in them and acting in them and coming to the productions.
“We’re working hard and putting so much time into this because we have to be good and do something the community will enjoy and be proud of.”
Anyone interested in checking out the community play can get an early start as tickets of $10 per person are available at the PV Chamber of Commerce, Valley Blossom, Toy and Action Figure Museum, Penny’s Place gallery and Sooners Home Furnishings.
Tickets can also be purchased at the door on either night of the show.
Cast members for the show have been rehearsing since early October as the setting will be a 1930s era radio show.
The group’s first production back in August, also directed by Mackey-Myler, was the well received comedy “Dearly Departed.”
A third production is planned for March as junior high and high school students will make up the entire cast for a superhero story about Thor and Loki.
The season is scheduled to end with the big musical “Mamma Mia” in June 2020.
