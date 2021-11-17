Playground bids not kid stuff

A good chunk of change has come from the next step toward the future demolition of a couple of iconic Pauls Valley schools.
Bids from three individuals and two local churches were submitted recently for the playground equipment at the now vacant Jefferson and Jackson elementary buildings.
The result was a grand total of $6,501.14 for bids that were for nine different types of equipment like swings left at the two playgrounds.
“What we’re going to do with that money is put it into new playground equipment at the Intermediate School,” said Superintendent Mike Martin, referring to the local school for fourth through sixth grades.
“It goes back to the kiddos.”
Also coming during a Nov. 10 school board meeting was the approval for a surplus consignment agreement with Great Plains Resource allowing it to sell some of the older items left behind at the old school and split the revenue with the school district.
As for the demolition of the schools, work is now underway to remove any asbestos from the two buildings.
“That contractor will be working with our architect on this,” Martin adds.
Only a few weeks ago it was Tomahawk Construction Solutions in Purcell that submitted a low bid of $185,000 to complete the demolition within a 150-day period.
Both Jefferson and Jackson schools were built in 1940 but have been left unused since March when the new Pauls Valley Elementary School was opened for prekindergarten through the third grade.
During last week’s meeting J.R. Jackson was formally sworn in as the appointed replacement for David Assad, who stepped down after serving one term because he and his family have moved out of the district.
Approval came to finalize and submit a resolution to the Garvin County Election Board for an upcoming filing period.
Jackson’s brand new post will be included in the Dec. 6-8 filings for school board offices in districts all over Garvin County.
Jackson is expected to file for a run to claim a full term in the office.
The school board also approved some changes to Pauls Valley High School’s dress code after student leaders negotiated with school administrators over several weeks to get the policy updated.
“That meeting where the students were talking to the school board about the process was one of the best meetings we’ve ever had,” Martin said.
“I thank all the students for working so hard with administrators to make this happen. It gives our students a voice.”
With the start of the holiday season right around the corner the board gave the green light for a one-time stipend of $500 for each full-time support and certified staff working in the local school district.
The stipends add up to a total cost of $125,000 to the district.
