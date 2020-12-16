Playground hero comes to the rescue

One Pauls Valley youngster jumped into action becoming his own brand of superhero as he came to the rescue of a fellow schoolmate when she looked to be in real trouble.
It was eight-year-old Jagger Scott, a second-grader at Jackson Elementary, who saw a girl who had apparently slipped and was choking while hung up on playground equipment at the school.
Scott quickly climbed up and freed the girl from potential danger and possible tragedy when the playground incident took place last week.
Scott’s father, Chris Scott, tells the PV Democrat the little girl had a lanyard, a cord or strap with a clip on the end to hold her COVID-19 mask, wrapped around her neck, which resulted in a struggle to breath.
He’s quick to stress there’s no blame here as a school official later confirmed the girl had brought the lanyard, one not designed to break free, from home.
“Apparently she was going to jump down and it got snagged on a pole and hung her and she began choking,” Scott said, referring to the lanyard.
“Jagger had to climb up to free her. He broke it free.
“I want people to know it’s not the school’s fault. There was nothing the school could have done. This was just a scary thing that happened.
“I don’t want anything negative to come from this. They have been great,” he said about all the school staff.
“This is not our school’s fault. It was a freak accident that no one could have done anything about.”
When Scott later got the chance to talk with his young son about the incident he learned a little bit more about just how brave he can be in a big moment.
“Jagger said, ‘Dad, she was just hanging and choking real bad. I was scared. I thought she was going to die,’” Scott said.
“It was just a freak deal and just an awesome thing that Jagger did. He was calm and cool. He was kind of like Cool Hand Luke out there.
“He said he wasn’t scared, that it happened quick. He said, ‘No, I just had to get her free dad. She was choking.’”
After the news broke of the incident school Superintendent Mike Martin said the local schools do provide lanyards to students, but these do have a break-away feature. In this case the little girl was wearing a different one.
“Students are not supposed to wear a lanyard from home but one that’s provided by the school,” Martin said.
“It was an oversight here because the girl had her own lanyard and not the one from school.
“It’s a scary thing, so I will keep pounding it in here to the teachers at Jefferson and Jackson to make sure students are using the lanyards that we provide.”
Once the incident was over Scott said the little girl was crying and scared but is apparently doing OK. He later posted a photo online of the girl’s distinctive marks left on her neck as a way to bring awareness to the potential dangers of lanyards that don’t break free in situations like this.
“The one thing that I want to come from this is that people need to be aware of the danger,” Scott adds.
“I’m just glad it all worked out and that she’s OK.”
