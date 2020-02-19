The tale of America's most beloved matchmaker "Hello, Dolly!" will be presented by Ardmore Little Theatre (ALT) in a seven-performance run starting this week at the Goddard Center.
ALT veteran Lisa Riggle plays the title role as the widowed Dolly Gallagher Levi, teaming with Daniel Oyler, who portrays the half-millionaire Horace Vandergelder from Yonkers, N.Y.
Directing the show is Joan Rushing Dewees, a former Ardmore resident now living in Moore. Ardmore residents Dr. David Hobbs is musical director and Kelsey Newell Armstrong choreographed the dance routines.
Other character roles and a large singing/dancing ensemble brings the total cast list to 35 performers, plus a 16-member orchestra.
Performances start out at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 20-22 with a 2:30 p.m. matinee Sunday, Feb. 23.
It will continue with performances next week at 7 p.m. Feb. 27-29.
Adult tickets are $15 and $8 for students. Reservations can be made online at the Ardmore Little Theatre website, by phone at 580-223-6387 or in person at the ALT office in Goddard Center.
•••
The next live performance by the Pauls Valley Arts Council Theater (ACT) is “Hammered – A Thor and Loki Play” next month.
It will feature a cast of only local junior high and high school students with show times at 7 p.m. March 13-14 at the PV Junior High auditorium.
•••
Garvin County Retired Educators Association will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26 at the PV Chamber of Commerce, 112 E. Paul.
The guest speaker is Sabra Tucker, executive director of the Oklahoma Retired Educators Association. For more, call Terry Ann Pitmon at 580-310-2851.
•••
A Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics is scheduled for March 7 at the Reynolds Recreation Center water park in PV.
A Tip-A-Cop event is planned from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 28 at Tio's Restaurant and the same times March 20 at Punkin's Restaurant. Sponsorships and donations have already begun for the annual regional event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.