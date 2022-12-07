The first of five defendants has a taken a plea deal in a Lindsay woman's alleged plan to shop around and sell her own prescription pain pills.
It came last week as Matthew Clinton Aaron Johnson, 32, of Lindsay submitted a no contest plea to multiple charges related to what Garvin County authorities have said was a pill selling scheme done throughout much of the 2022 year.
With the new plea Johnson was given suspended sentences of 10 years for each of two counts of racketeering and five years for using a cell phone to participate in drug deals.
Court records also show Johnson would testify against his co-defendants if called to the stand by state prosecutors.
Those other defendants include alleged ringleader Betty Williams, 69.
Garvin County investigators have said it was Williams who for much of the year was actively selling her own medications to others who then sold them for a profit of their own.
Along with Johnson, others accused in what's described as a drug conspiracy are Fury Stinnett, 25, of Elmore City, Kalyn Elisabeth Steakly, 25, of Maysville, and Karen Alisha Thompson, 49, of Maysville.
All face charges ranging from violation of the Oklahoma Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act to conspiracy to engage in racketeering.
A sheriff's office investigation into this drug ring started back on Oct. 7, just one day after Williams' husband, Marion Fondren, 61, was arrested on child pornography allegations.
Afterwards a couple of cell phones were confiscated in a search. One of those phones belonged to Williams as a closer look showed from January through late September she had various text conversations with others about selling her own prescription pain pills.
They report finding six different people who she had conversed with during the year about selling her pills.
Along with Williams' four co-defendants, two others have been identified in court records as “Brenda” and “Flo.”
Court records show Williams had just refilled a prescription of 180 hydrocodone-acetaminophen pain pills before her arrest as text messages showed conversations about selling the pills, possibly for $12 each.
Other court hearings in the case range from later this month to February.
