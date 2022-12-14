A plea deal has been done on the last of three defendants accused of carrying methamphetamine while traveling near Pauls Valley last year.
The recent deal was for Richard Zachary Tice, 41, of Moore.
Tice and two other defendants, Brittany Joy Stephens, 31, of Moore and Brandy Jean Cater, 36, of Oklahoma City, all faced multiple charges after a traffic stop in June 2021.
The trio were in a sports utility vehicle stopped by a county sheriff’s deputy just south of Pauls Valley.
Cater was quick to admit having meth and fentanyl in the vehicle, along with a “big gun,” which turned out to be an assault style rifle.
She also confessed that each one of them had previous felony convictions. It was later learned Tice had convictions is multiple Oklahoma counties.
Cater told the deputy there was one ounce of meth in the vehicle and there was some fentanyl hidden away in her bra.
At some point the deputy reporting finding about four grams of crystal meth in Tice’s pocket. There also a small tin foil containing heroin in Stephens’ underwear.
The big find came when during the book-in process two large baggies were found in Tice’s anus. The baggies held more than 51 grams of meth.
Deputies reported Tice tried to throw the baggies into a jail toilet. During the struggle Tice shoved a jailer backwards and attempted to hit him while trying to retrieve the drugs.
During a court proceeding last week Tice was given a 10-year suspended sentence on each of the eight criminal counts he faced. There was also a $100 fine for each of the counts as Tice will have two years of supervised probation.
More than a year ago Stephens received 10 years suspended on five charges, while in the summer of 2021 the state charges against Cater were dismissed when the case against her moved to the federal level.
