A trio of plea deals has handed out new jail terms, including the case of an Illinois motorist caught in Garvin County transporting nearly $500,000 in cash belonging to a Mexican drug cartel.
The traffic stop leading to the arrest of David Ayala, 49, came nearly a year ago as he’s now set to serve some time in prison after he accepted a plea deal with Garvin County prosecutors.
In the deal Ayala admits to becoming involved with a Mexican cartel and getting paid to transport the “drug money” from Chicago to Durango, Mexico, which is where he was born and lived before moving to the U.S.
The case against Ayala started back on Aug. 27, 2019 as he was alone while driving a Volkswagen Passat southbound on Interstate 35.
At that time there was a bridge project going on in northern Garvin County, which is where Ayala was stopped by two agents with a district drug task force.
In their search using a fiber optic scope they found a false compartment in the vehicle where 47 bundles of cash totaling $464,910 were concealed inside.
Ayala later admitted he had driven one other load of cartel money to Mexico about two weeks earlier.
With his guilty plea Ayala was given a five-year prison term as his three criminal charges were amended to two, including a racketeering charge going to possession of drug proceeds. In the deal Ayala forfeited the cash and his vehicle to authorities.
A recent plea deal also came for Michael Shane Nanney, 47, of Pauls Valley.
Nanny walked into a convenience store on the east side of PV in the early morning hours of Dec. 22, 2019 where he pointed a gun at a clerk before walking out without paying for a single can of beer and two packs of cigarettes. The items totaled $18.13 before tax, police reports show.
Officers looking for an armed robber suspect tracked down Nanney a short time later. He was found exiting a storage shed where he was apparently staying in at a local residence.
For one count, robbery with a weapon, Nanney was given a 20-year term with five in prison and the rest suspended. A second charge was dismissed.
The plea also includes an order for Nanney to stay away from the convenience store clerk after he’s released from prison and some restitution for the victim.
Another suspect, believed to have broken into a number of Pauls Valley homes and the building formerly housing the local hospital earlier this year, also received a five-year prison term with a plea deal in Garvin County District Court.
Michael Kyle Weaver, 24, was initially arrested after breaking into a dilapidated PV house back in February.
Weaver is also believed to be the man who broke into the hospital building in early January as the suspect spent a few hours inside looking for what authorities believe was drugs.
His plea included a prison time for a handful of burglary charges in McClain County which are to run concurrent to each other.
