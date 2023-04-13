A Maysville man who has already expressed remorse has now accepted a plea deal that includes prison time for watching child pornography.
During a hearing last week Joseph Jackson, 28, was given a 10-year prison sentence with half that time suspended.
The sentence came after a Garvin County judge reviewed a psychosexual evaluation report on Jackson and listened to arguments on both sides of the case.
It was last July when officers from three law enforcement agencies searched Jackson’s residence after authorities tracked him down from a computer address and account log-in information.
Officials said afterwards Jackson admitted he had downloaded and kept numerous child porn photos and some videos on his cell phone and laptop computer.
•••
The second sentence has come down in the case of two Garvin County women plotting to frame one’s former spouse by planting child pornography on his phone.
The plan clearly backfired as Lacy Hucks, 34, was recently given a prison term, while her friend, Angel Ruth Moore, 40, took a plea deal last week.
Hucks, whose former husband was cleared of any wrongdoing, has already received a 10-year prison sentence on a conspiracy charge.
Now, Moore doesn’t face any time in prison, but she has received a seven-year suspended sentence with two of those years to be supervised by state officials. She was also ordered to pay fines and court costs.
It was Hucks who was accused of coming up with a plan to get her ex-husband in trouble with the law by placing more than 600 images of child porn on his phone.
At first authorities arrested the man but later released him when they determined images on the phone appeared to be screen shots taken from a website.
They also learned the two women were friends who had communicated about filing a false report on the man.
Moore later confessed it was Hucks who had coached her on details about the man’s residence and drove her to the Wynnewood police station to file the report.
