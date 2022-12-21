A newer criminal charge on the violent side and a previous suspended sentence came together as a Pauls Valley man has been given some prison time.
This past summer Michael David Todd, 31, was charged with allegedly using a knife to threat a woman at local residence.
That charge also seemed combine forces with a 12-year suspended sentence give to Todd in April for breaking into a vehicle and stealing credit and debit cards.
With those two in mind, Todd was given a 10-year prison term, which is to run concurrent with the previous charges.
It was back on Aug. 30 when a woman told local authorities she was confronted by Todd and a knife he held after going to a family member's residence on North Cherry.
She claims Todd was coming out of a bathroom when she told him they were tired of helping him if he wasn't going to help.
An argument ensued as she said Todd pulled out a knife and threatened to kill her.
Instead, Todd left the residence but remained at the scene as he later told officers he was cutting something in the bathroom and had a knife in his hand when confronted by the woman.
Court records indicate Todd showed officers a folding knife with a four-inch blade.
•••
A botched theft attempt in Pauls Valley just three months ago now has the first of two Healdton men facing some prison time.
It came last week for Steven Shepard, 33, who accepted a plea deal for his part in trying to steal a riding lawnmower from the Tractor Supply store on the west side of Pauls Valley.
Back on Sept. 28 it was Shepard and James Leatherwood, 24, who were caught in the act as Pauls Valley police officers arrived at the store.
They were attempting to pull off a theft that was more on the unlikely side as they didn't appear to know how to get away with the lawnmower when their getaway car was a Ford Mustang.
When officers responded to an alarm they found one of the men, Leatherwood, behind the store, while Shepard was crouched down hiding inside the fenced area of Tractor Supply.
During his plea Shepard was given a 16-year term with all suspended except one year in prison. He was also given fines and court costs.
Leatherwood has plea hearing scheduled in January.
