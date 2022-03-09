A couple of plea deals have been finalized for Garvin County cases coming nearly a year apart.
Amanda Lee Vanwinkle, 29, of Sulphur recently pleaded no contest to taking county authorities on a high speed pursuit back on New Year’s Day.
On that day a county sheriff’s deputy reporting seeing a vehicle driven by Vanwinkle speeding east of Pauls Valley.
The vehicle is reported to have reached speeds of 110 mph as it entered oncoming traffic forcing two vehicles off a road.
Later the pursued vehicle began to slow and then stop as smoke was seen coming form the engine area.
As deputies approached with guns drawn Vanwinkle claimed to run because she didn’t want to go to jail.
Her plea deal was reached on Feb. 28 as Vanwinkle was given a three-year suspended sentence and ordered to pay fines and court costs.
It was a seven-year deferred sentence that was recently given to Caleb Matthews, 34, of Pauls Valley.
Matthews was formally accused of pointing a handgun at two motorists as they drove past his vehicle on March 4, 2021 east of PV.
Later the same day deputies were called to the site of a black sports utility vehicle matching the description. The vehicle was parked in a ditch.
An individual calling it in said they heard gunshots and saw a male subject running through a field.
Matthews was taken into custody about a quarter mile away. At the time he had two handguns and one rifle in his possession.
Hours after his arrest Matthews was also accused of assault by biting and grabbing a couple of deputies in the county jail.
The plea deal also includes a charge of damaging a $1,000 display screen while being held in jail.
