Police changes won't stop the law

Big changes for Pauls Valley’s police department just days ago won’t stop those law enforcement services from being there like normal for local residents.
Finding enough people to fill all the positions needed for its dispatch services is at the center in these new changes in who answers many of those calls coming into local police.
Starting last week PV’s police station began limiting the hours it would be open to the public, while also reaching out to have some calls transferred over to the Garvin County 911 center.
The in-person hours for the station is now 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, excluding holidays, and local law enforcement calls will be answered by the county dispatchers when the lobby is closed.
“The rest of the time, if the lobby is closed, you can still reach us by calling our non-emergency number, which will be answered by dispatchers at Garvin County,” said police Chief Mitch McGill, who adds the regular police number is 405-238-5531 for non-emergency calls.
“If you need records or to contact us the lobby will be open those times.
“The biggest thing to stress is we’re still providing the same services. If people need records it’ll just have to be during that 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. period on weekdays.
“It’s huge for us, but this is not a big thing for the public. Other than our lobby closing those times nothing is really changing. We’re still providing the same services.”
Up to now the police department has had dispatchers on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week directing all law enforcement calls.
Money is not the factor in this move as McGill says it’s about a “shortage of employees.”
It was a few months ago when the department began seeing few if any candidates applying for the dispatcher positions.
“No hirable candidates were applying, so we had to start planning for this change,” he said.
“We’re unable to hire the employees for dispatch. We don’t have enough to fill those voids, so we are now contracting with Garvin County. We pay a monthly rate do do our dispatching for those other times.”
The move will become official when approved by the PV City Council, which is expected this week.
When it does the monthly fee to the county for the added dispatching services will be $6,000.
McGill says that’s around the same as the costs for the city of Pauls Valley providing full-time dispatching services at the police station.
“It’s not just our department. It’s everywhere. It’s nationwide,” he said.
“It’s all been a little surprising, but we’re not alone. For some reason people just don’t want to work.”
Some of that can also be seen with the number of police officers on staff at the local department.
According to McGill, they’re currently two officers short with no candidates stepping in to fill those spots.
“We just do the best we can. We still cover all the shifts and some assignments have shifted.”
On the other side of this is the Garvin County 911 center, which is naturally expected to receive even more calls.
“Those law enforcement calls are now rolled over to us,” Garvin County Emergency Management Director Dave Johnson said about the PV calls coming to the county 911 dispatch center.
“The fire and E.M.S. calls we’ll just tone out like any other departments. All the 911 calls should come to our call center in Garvin County anyway.”
Much like the situation for PV police, the county center is also experiencing difficulties getting enough candidates to apply for dispatch jobs.
Johnson says the plan is to try and hire enough dispatchers to have three covering every shift, rather than just evenings and weekends.
Currently there’s nine dispatchers working at the county center and that could be going up to as many as 13.
“Right now we’re covering that with overtime,” he said. “We don’t know how this is going to look, so we don’t know how many dispatchers we’re going to need.
“We’re being conservative and overly cautious with this, and we’re assessing it daily.”
Despite advertising publicly for dispatcher positions over the past three months Johnson adds “there’s not a lot of people applying.”
