Police going to new digital system

Dialing up an upgrade, specifically to its communications system, is what officials are now looking to do for the Pauls Valley Police Department.
Chief Mitch McGill says he doesn't really have much choice as a now outdated system has in recent weeks caused some real problems for officers needing to stay in touch.
The solution – get what's needed to take the local police force's communications system up to the next level of technology.
“We will be changing from an analog system to a digital one,” McGill said.
“We have an analog system with tons of static and sometimes officers can't communicate with each other and that's a dangerous thing.
“Our analog system is outdated, so we're switching to a complete digital system.”
To show its support the PV City Council approved the $21,000 total for the equipment upgrade.
With this action the local department will get a radio repeater and both hand-held radios and updated radios for officers' patrol cars.
There is a possibility that federal funds, likely COVID pandemic relief monies coming to PV soon, will pay for the police upgrade.
“It was a few months ago when all of a sudden we lost range out in the field,” McGill said.
“There were major issues with static and interference. If the officers got too far away from the repeater we couldn't communicate.
“This is a communication issue. We've been battling it for about three months.
“Nobody's been hurt from it, but that's what we're trying to prevent with this change.”
