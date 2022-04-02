Polls ready for Tuesday's vote

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 5 for an election for Whitebead, Elmore City and Lindsay voters.
On the ballot for Whitebead voters is a school board race between incumbent Jess Patton and challenger Belinda Hunt.
These voters need to remember a school bond issue printed on the ballots has officially been called off as any votes cast for the issue won't count.
There will also be a school board race between Brent Balentine and Carl Stevens in the Elmore City-Pernell district.
Lindsay voters will also have some choices in an election to fill a few local city council offices.
One race is for a one-year unexpired term. Candidates include Angel Wilbur, Bill Nye Jr., Amy Allege, Cyndi Robbins and Vern Roe.
Also on the ballot are a trio of two-year council seats.
The top three finishers will be the winners as candidates include Tom Inman, Stephanie Palmer, Bev Barker, Bart Drennan, Greg Henderson, Steve Staggs and Shanda Hernandez.
Precincts open for the election include the Bill Mitchell Complex and REC Multi-Purpose Center in Lindsay, Trinity Baptist Church and Beaty Baptist Church in Pauls Valley, Elmore City Community Center, Hennepin Community Building and Trucks Unlimited near Wynnewood.
Eligible precincts closed on Tuesday are Erin Springs Baptist Church and Maysville Methodist Church.
•••
“Anyone who is in line by 7 p.m. on Tuesday and eligible to vote, will be allowed to vote,” said Garvin County Election Board Secretary Gayla Dean.
Dean adds there are a number of tips to help voters on election day.
• Mark your ballot using the example posted at your polling place and inside your ballot booth. If you make a mistake, do not try to correct it. Instead, take your ballot to the precinct officials. They will destroy the ballot and issue a new one.
• You do not need to make a selection for each issue on the ballot in order for your ballot to be counted. The voting device will cast votes only for those issues which you have marked.
• Ballots can be read by the voting device regardless of how you insert the ballot into the system. If the system detects too many markings for a single office or question, an error code will appear. The voter can choose to submit the ballot as it is or request a new ballot.
• If you need assistance or would like to use the audio-assisted ballot system, let a precinct official know. You do not have to show proof of a disability to use the audio-assisted ballot system.
• Be sure to bring an approved form of identification. Federal and state issued photo IDs, passports, and tribal-issued, photo IDs are accepted. You may also use the voter identification card you were mailed when you registered.
If you forget your voter ID or your name is not found in the precinct registry, you may still cast a provisional ballot by signing an affidavit.
A provisional ballot is sealed in a special envelope and counted after election day once the voter’s information has been verified by the county election board. Election results cannot be certified until all provisional ballots have been researched, verified and counted.
Dean says election officials are there to assist voters and ensure all procedures are followed on election day. If you believe a law has been violated.
Contact precinct or county election officials immediately. Do not wait until you leave the polling location.
Voting activity is generally slowest during the mid-morning and mid-afternoon, but the election board says lines and wait times can vary from precinct to precinct.
All voters who want to cast a ballot should be in line no later than 7 p.m.
