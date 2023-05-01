Pond fishing turns tragic

An Elmore City man fishing alone went under the waters of an area pond and never resurfaced drowning this past weekend.
Authorities report the drowning victim is 27-year-old Jody C. Moore.
Moore was in a kayak fishing in a private pond about a mile south of Pauls Valley when the tragedy unfolded Sunday evening, April 30.
While fishing on the private property pond near Indian Meridian Road, Moore's kayak overturned and he went under at nearly 6:30 p.m.
It's not known what led to the kayak overturning, but state troopers report Moore never resurfaced.
The victim was recovered in about nine feet of water by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol dive team the next day.
The recovery came at just after noon Monday, May 1 using side scan sonar.
Moore was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later taken to the state medical examiner's office in Oklahoma City.
