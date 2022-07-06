Pool to get a real makeover

Fix it or lose it seems to be the approach these days for the local Bosa Aquatic Center and the many repairs and things needing a whole lot of love in and around the indoor pool area.
Recently all five members of the Pauls Valley City Council said yes to hiring a couple of architects for the job of coming up with a plan to fix a bunch of big problems plaguing the pool’s interior area for some time.
It’s a complete makeover that aquatics director Robert Rennie III says is needed to save an ailing but important community facility.
He also absolutely believes the indoor pool is worth saving.
“There’s not any question in my mind,” Rennie said when asked if the Bosa facility should get the various repairs that could wind up costing in the neighborhood of $400,000.
“It’s still very heavily used. This past spring we were booked on birthday parties. We’re always busy over there.
“If we do this I believe it will rejuvenate interest in the Bosa and start bringing even more people in.
“We want to do swim lessons over there year around. We would like to have better programming over there with more stuff; have more programs that benefit the community.”
Some of the things that are now expected to be addressed over time include corroded beams, mold in various places, damaged tiles and the plan to fill in a couple of glass areas that now only add to the problems.
“From top to bottom – every inch of the pool area needs help,” Rennie said. “Everything in that natatorium area, from top to bottom, basically needs to be replaced.
“The support beams have rusted out over the years, dropping rust into the pool and on the deck,” he said, adding the roof girders need to be sandblasted and recoated.
“The walls need to be repainted, all the windows and door frames need to be replaced, all the framing is rusted out. The concrete deck needs to have a new surface laid down, and the pool itself has a lot of tiles that need to be replaced.”
The large windows on two sides of the pool add to the building's charm, but they're also creating the kind of glare that has helped lead to safety issues.
The plan is to fill in the windows and add a bay door to help move larger items in and out of the pool facility.
City Manager Lee Littrell said he brought in the architects from the ARC firm in Oklahoma City for a recent assessment of multiple city facilities.
Along with the Bosa pool, that includes the local police department, fire station and Samaritans food pantry building in Wacker Park.
“We’re in need of a new roof on those other facilities,” Littrell said.
“We need to repair it,” he said about the Bosa, “and maintain it so we can use it for years into the future.”
Littrell adds the architects have now been instructed to start the plans for the Bosa improvements, which later will be publicly bid out.
•••
An emergency has officially been declared for the urgent need to begin looking into a move to protect Pauls Valley's back-up water supply.
The council made the declaration last week after Littrell said the planned repairs are for the water line running from the old city lake to the local water treatment plant.
“We want to get this one fixed just in case,” Littrell said, adding the main source, Longmire Lake, is in good shape when it comes to the amount of water available.
“We going to have contractors come and look at it so we get this fixed faster.”
The city manager adds Pauls Valley's water consumption during these hot days of summer is up around 1.7 million gallons a day.
