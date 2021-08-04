Porn bond - a threat or not

Two very different views on what the bond total represents – a threat to the public or not – came in a recent hearing for a Maysville man facing a trio of child pornography charges.
One side believes Joseph Lee Jackson, 27, does pose a great threat, especially to children, while the other argues there's been no evidence presented to show Jackson is a danger to anyone.
The recent hearing was to focus on a defense request to reduce Jackson's bond, which was set at $500,000 just days earlier after more than 100 images and videos showing child porn were found in Jackson's cell phone when his residence in Maysville was searched by authorities on July 15.
The same prosecutor in the case, Garvin County Assistant District Attorney Corey Miner, had initially asked for that total to be $1 million.
A judge did wind up lowering the bond but only after listening to arguments from both sides and reviewing past cases from right here in Garvin County.
“I believe the bond is this case is excessive,” said Pauls Valley defense attorney Billy Vandever.
“This young man is a law abiding citizen and has been in no trouble whatsoever before this. His mother and father will work to maintain the family and help support him in this case. He has a substantial base for support.”
He was quick to object to the language in the state’s motion arguing against a bond reduction, specifically calling Jackson a pedophile.
“He’s not qualified to make that claim,” Vandever said about Miner and the specifics in the court document he filed.
“It’s done to scare the court; that if you lower the bond somebody’s going to get hurt. He’s saying if you lower the bond then the children of Garvin County are in danger. There has not been a shred of evidence that my client acted out any sexual urge on anyone much less a child. They’re taking my client having pornography in his possession, which can be agued at a later time, to him being a sex offender and somebody likely to molest a child.
“We’re only dealing with demons in Mr. Miner’s psyche.”
At that point Vandever asked for a $10,000 bond so Jackson can get out and have the opportunity to seek treatment and help with the preparation for his defense in this case.
Miner then got his chance to argue for the higher bond.
“I would open with a question – is it worth the risk to reduce the bond. We submit it’s not worth the risk,” Miner said.
The prosecutor listed off some very explicit titles of the pornographic videos, each one showing young children, found in Jackson’s phone when he was arrested.
“I get everything I needed from that list to determine this defendant is a danger to children,” he said, adding Jackson also wrote a note to authorities that is essentially an admission of guilt.
“This is the kind of defendant who we build prisons for – to protect the most innocent of us – children. I submit it’s not worth the risk to one child to make it easier for this defendant to bond out. It’s not worth the risk to one child.”
In a counter argument Vandever again attacked Miner’s reasoning.
“The state’s argument is flawed. He’s misdirecting you with smoke and mirrors,” he said.
Garvin County Special District Judge Trisha Misak reviewed past cases in Garvin County and found the initial bond for Jackson was way above the norm.
In previous cases involving defendants accused of committing lewd acts with a child, child abuse, child endangerment and child neglect the bond requested by the state was typically much less.
“I’m having trouble resolving in my mind how instances where residents in Garvin County under 18 were physically abused or neglected the state caps the bond request at $25,000,” Misak said.
“I can’t wrap my mind around that.”
The judge then set the new bond at $100,000, which was later posted as Jackson was released from jail.
A number of conditions were attached to the release, including orders for Jackson to be under house arrest at his parents’ home, he will wear a GPS monitor and he will not have access to any electronic device capable of connecting to the Internet.
•••
There was nothing normal about this recent hearing right from the start.
Right off the top came a family dispute about which of two defense attorneys would be representing Jackson.
First there was Vandever and then Zack Simmons of Norman. Both received payments up front to represent Jackson.
“They were unhappy with his counsel,” Simmons said, referring to Vandever and Jackson’s mother. “She not longer wished for Mr. Vandever to be his counsel.”
Vandever spent a few moments privately talking to Jackson before coming out to announce he was the defendant’s choice.
“Ms. Jackson is not the defendant or client in this case,” Vandever said.
“It’s Mr. Jackson’s decision on who will be his attorney. He would like for me to continue.
“My client won’t have to pay another nickel for me to represent him,” he added.
Jackson echoed that sentiment in open court while seated at a courtroom defense table.
“Mr. Vandever right here sitting next to me. I want Billy,” Jackson said.
