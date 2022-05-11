An apparent plan to get back at her former husband by planting child pornography on his phone now has a woman and her Pauls Valley friend in trouble with the law.
The alleged conspiracy looks to have backfired as multiple criminal charges have been filed against Lacy Dawn Hucks, 33, and Angel Ruth Moore, 40, of PV.
Court records show both women are accused of taking the phone of Hucks’ former husband and placing in it a total of 642 images of child porn.
Authorities believe it was back on April 18 when the women agreed to a “scheme” of having the man falsely arrested and charged with possessing the pornography.
It was on that day when Moore went to the Wynnewood police station to report seeing the child porn on the man’s phone. She had the phone with her as several hundred images of pornography could be seen.
The man was later arrested but the case didn’t stop there.
Armed with a search warrant officers looked through the man’s phone at his residence and reported finding no images or videos of porn.
Investigators then learned the two women were friends who had communicated about filing a false report on the man.
At first Moore denied knowing Hucks but did admit that she was never at the man’s residence and never saw with the phone.
“Angel stated that Lacey asked her to make the police report and coached her on details of (the man’s) residence,” officials stated in the court affidavit.
The affidavit shows Moore said it was Hucks who drove her to the police station to file the report.
“Angel stated that she thought she was doing the right thing for Lacey.”
Images on the phone turned into authorities came last October or November and appeared to be screen shots taken from a website.
The man told officers he lost the phone during that same time period but didn’t think much about it because it wasn’t his primary phone.
Both women now face three felony charges, including conspiracy and aggravated possession of child porn.
Moore was given a $50,000 bond at her first court appearance on the charges, while a $250,000 bond was attached to a warrant for Hucks’ arrest.
