Positive tests not good for county clerk

Even though some of the stories over the last few days about the Garvin County Courthouse were a little too much, one was absolutely true.
The news came out from Garvin County Clerk Lori Fulks that she was temporarily closing her office to the public because of a few positive tests for the COVID-19 virus.
One of the tests turned into three as Fulks decided to close the office until Monday, Aug. 9, while also still keeping the office's services available to the public.
“I had an employee test positive, so everybody in the office was tested,” Fulks said. “Two more tested positive, so I decided to close the office to the public.”
In all there are six employees in the office as Fulks, again back to wearing a mask, said the decision to close was really “out of an abundance of caution for the public’s safety.”
“There's nothing to worry about. I'm just trying to keep everybody safe. The public can still use the services of our office.”
Fulks says anyone needing to file documents can drop them off at a box now set up near the courthouse's security door on the west side of the first floor annex.
The public can also go to okcountyrecords.com online for research or call the office at 405-238-2772 for more information.
“Thank you for your understanding and please wear a mask or get vaccinated!”
