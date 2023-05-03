Postal food drive bags coming

The bags are coming out – as in bags to be filled up with food as part of a drive here in Garvin County led by postal workers.
It's called Stamp Out Hunger as the National Association of Letter Carriers are again leading the nation's largest single-day food drive on Saturday, May 13.
On Monday, May 8 plastic donation bags are to be left at mailboxes with the hope they'll be filled with donated food the following weekend.
Then on May 13, residents are encouraged to fill the bag, or any plastic bag, with nonperishable food and leave it by their mailbox before their letter carrier arrives.
Donations collected in Garvin County will stay local and benefit the following Regional Food Bank partners: Delta Community Action in Pauls Valley, Eastern Gate Baptist Church and Pauls Valley Samaritans.
All nonperishable items are welcomed. Recommended items include peanut butter, canned tuna and chicken, canned fruits, pasta and canned sauce, soup and stew.
Healthy food options are also needed, such as whole grain and low-sodium.
Financial donations are also accepted. Text "Food" to 501-501 to make a $10 donation. Every $1 donated helps to provide four meals to Oklahomans living with hunger.
Since 1992, the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive has raised more than 12 million pounds of food and over $9.9 million dollars to fight hunger in Oklahoma.
